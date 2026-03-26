Nick Pivetta headshot

Nick Pivetta News: Roughed up on Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Pivetta (0-1) took the loss Thursday versus Detroit, allowing six runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four batters over three innings.

On the heels of his career-best 2025 campaign, Pivetta was awarded his first MLB Opening Day start. However, things didn't go well for the right-hander, as he gave up more earned runs Thursday than he did in all but one outing last year. Pivetta struggled from the get-go, giving up four runs in the first frame. His control was largely to blame -- Pivetta served up three free passes in that opening inning. He'll try to turn things around in his second start, which is tentatively slated to come at home against San Francisco next Wednesday.

Nick Pivetta
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Pivetta See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Pivetta See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
2026 Draft Recap: FSGA Fantasy Baseball Experts League
MLB
2026 Draft Recap: FSGA Fantasy Baseball Experts League
Rotowire Staff
2 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
6 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
13 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
14 days ago