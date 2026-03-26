Nick Pivetta News: Roughed up on Opening Day
Pivetta (0-1) took the loss Thursday versus Detroit, allowing six runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four batters over three innings.
On the heels of his career-best 2025 campaign, Pivetta was awarded his first MLB Opening Day start. However, things didn't go well for the right-hander, as he gave up more earned runs Thursday than he did in all but one outing last year. Pivetta struggled from the get-go, giving up four runs in the first frame. His control was largely to blame -- Pivetta served up three free passes in that opening inning. He'll try to turn things around in his second start, which is tentatively slated to come at home against San Francisco next Wednesday.
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