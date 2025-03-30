Nick Pivetta News: Stellar Padres debut

Pivetta (1-0) earned the win Sunday over Atlanta, allowing just one hit over seven scoreless innings. He struck out four.

The Padres couldn't have asked for more out of Pivetta in his first start in San Diego, as the right-hander held a powerful Atlanta offense to a lone third-inning single en route to a shutout victory. The 32-year-old Pivetta signed with San Diego late in the offseason after posting a 4.14 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 172:36 K:BB across 145.2 innings with the Red Sox last year. Pivetta will look to keep rolling in his second start, currently scheduled for next week on the road against the Cubs.