Nick Pivetta News: Strikes out eight in loss
Pivetta (1-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Pirates, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk with eight strikeouts across five innings.
Both Pivetta and Paul Skenes were firing up zeros before the Pirates were able to break through against Pivetta in the bottom of the fifth inning, as Oneil Cruz ripped a two-run double with two outs. Pivetta then struck out Brandon Lowe to end his night after 86 pitches. Through three starts, Pivetta owns a 5.54 ERA and 20:6 K:BB across 13 innings. His next start will come at home against the Rockies on Sunday.
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