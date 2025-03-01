Nick Pratto News: Battling for bench role

Pratto is working in the outfield this spring in an effort to win a utility role, MLB.com reports. He's competing with Dairon Blanco, Joey Wiemer and Drew Waters for a bench spot.

Pratto hit just .240 with 16 home runs and a .728 OPS at Triple-A last season but still has significant power as he hit 36 homers in the minors in 2021. He's likely a long shot to win a roster spot, though he is out of options. He's hitting just 1-for-10 in his first five spring games.