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Nick Raquet News: Back in majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

The Orioles recalled Raquet from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.

Raquet surrendered three earned runs over 1.2 innings during his first stint with the O's this year but has since fired 5.2 shutout innings at Norfolk. He'll now get a chance to redeem himself in the big leagues while replacing Albert Suarez, who was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

Nick Raquet
Baltimore Orioles
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