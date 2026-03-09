Nick Raquet News: Cut from major-league camp
The Cardinals optioned Raquet to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.
Raquet made three appearances during Grapefruit League play, yielding one run with a 5:1 K:BB across three innings. The Cardinals don't have a ton of left-handed relief depth, so the lefty-throwing Raquet is a good bet to see some action at the big-league level this season.
