Nick Raquet headshot

Nick Raquet News: Cut from major-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

The Cardinals optioned Raquet to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.

Raquet made three appearances during Grapefruit League play, yielding one run with a 5:1 K:BB across three innings. The Cardinals don't have a ton of left-handed relief depth, so the lefty-throwing Raquet is a good bet to see some action at the big-league level this season.

Nick Raquet
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Raquet See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Raquet See More
Collette Calls: Closer Carousel In Full Swing
MLB
Collette Calls: Closer Carousel In Full Swing
Author Image
Jason Collette
97 days ago