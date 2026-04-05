Nick Raquet News: DFA'd by St. Louis
The Cardinals designated Raquet for assignment Sunday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The left-hander was unable to earn a place on St. Louis' Opening Day roster, and he's now been jettisoned from the 40-man roster after making two relief appearances with Triple-A Memphis. Raquet should remain with the affiliate if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
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