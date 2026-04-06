Nick Raquet News: Heading to Baltimore

Raquet was traded from the Cardinals to the Orioles on Monday in exchange for Brayden Smith, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

Raquet was designated for assignment by St. Louis on Sunday and is now set for a fresh start in Baltimore. The southpaw appeared briefly in the major leagues in 2025 for the Cardinals, as he tossed two scoreless frames in two appearances. Raquet figures to report to Triple-A Norfolk following Monday's trade.