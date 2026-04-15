Nick Raquet News: Moved to Triple-A
The Orioles optioned Raquet to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.
Raquet made two appearances for Baltimore after being acquired via trade from the Cardinals last week, yielding three runs with a 0:1 K:BB across 1.2 innings. His spot on the 26-man active roster is being filled by Sam Huff, who was called up from Triple-A to serve as the Orioles' third catcher.
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