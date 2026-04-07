Nick Raquet News: Reporting to major-league club
The Orioles recalled Raquet from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.
Raquet was acquired via trade from the Cardinals on Monday and will go directly onto the Orioles' roster. The left-hander made two scoreless appearances for St. Louis last season and had one run with a 3:0 K:BB over his first three innings with Triple-A Memphis this season. Raquet will give manager Craig Albernaz another lefty option in the bullpen.
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