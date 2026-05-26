Nick Raquet News: Returns to majors
The Orioles recalled Raquet from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.
Raquet has permitted three runs with a 1:2 K:BB in 2.2 innings during his brief time with the Orioles this season and boasts a 3.29 ERA and 18:4 K:BB across 16.2 frames this year at the Triple-A level. He'll give manager Craig Albernaz another lefty relief option.
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