Nick Raquet headshot

Nick Raquet News: Returns to majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

The Orioles recalled Raquet from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.

Raquet has permitted three runs with a 1:2 K:BB in 2.2 innings during his brief time with the Orioles this season and boasts a 3.29 ERA and 18:4 K:BB across 16.2 frames this year at the Triple-A level. He'll give manager Craig Albernaz another lefty relief option.

Nick Raquet
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Raquet See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Raquet See More
Collette Calls: Closer Carousel In Full Swing
MLB
Collette Calls: Closer Carousel In Full Swing
Author Image
Jason Collette
175 days ago