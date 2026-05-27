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Nick Raquet News: Sent back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

The Orioles optioned Raquet to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.

He's clearing out to make room on the roster for Trey Gibson, who will be the Orioles' starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Rays. Raquet had just been recalled Tuesday and did not make an appearance during this stint with Baltimore.

Nick Raquet
Baltimore Orioles
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