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Nick Raquet News: Sent back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

The Orioles optioned Raquet to Triple-A Norfolk.

He'll give up his spot on the active roster to right-hander Trey Gibson, who was called up from Norfolk to start Sunday's game against the Yankees. Raquet's latest stint in the majors lasted just one day, with the 30-year-old tossing a scoreless inning out of the bullpen in Saturday's 9-4 loss.

Nick Raquet
Baltimore Orioles
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