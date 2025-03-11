Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Robertson headshot

Nick Robertson News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

The Blue Jays optioned Robertson to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Robertson struck out a pair in a scoreless inning in his Grapefruit League debut Tuesday versus the Twins but was then cut from big-league camp after the contest. The 26-year-old will begin the season at Buffalo but should get an opportunity in the Blue Jays' bullpen eventually.

Nick Robertson
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now