Nick Robertson News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Blue Jays optioned Robertson to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Robertson struck out a pair in a scoreless inning in his Grapefruit League debut Tuesday versus the Twins but was then cut from big-league camp after the contest. The 26-year-old will begin the season at Buffalo but should get an opportunity in the Blue Jays' bullpen eventually.
