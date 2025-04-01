Nick Robertson News: Traded to Houston
The Astros acquired Robertson from the Blue Jays on Tuesday in exchange for Edinson Batista, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Robertson had been booted from Toronto's 40-man roster and now will report to Triple-A Sugar Land, where he will provide relief depth for Houston. The 26-year-old has made 27 appearances at the major-league level, compiling a 5.30 ERA and 40:11 K:BB in 35.2 innings.
