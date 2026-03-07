Nick Sandlin headshot

Nick Sandlin Injury: Faces hitters Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Sandlin (elbow) threw a live batting practice session Saturday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

It's the first time Sandlin has faced live batters this spring, as he continues to work his way back from an arthroscopic elbow procedure he underwent in the fall. It's still unclear how far away he is from making his debut in the Cactus League, but he's likely to grab a spot in the Angels' bullpen once he's fully healthy.

Nick Sandlin
Los Angeles Angels
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Sandlin
