Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Sandlin headshot

Nick Sandlin Injury: Progressing in recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Sandlin (lat) has been playing catch up to 60 feet, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Sandlin landed on the 15-day injured list April 20 due to a right lat strain. He received a PRP injection to help speed up the recovery process, and he has taken the next step in his rehab program by playing catch. Sandlin posted a 2.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, one save and a 10:4 K:BB across eight innings prior to his placement on the IL.

Nick Sandlin
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now