Nick Sandlin Injury: Progressing in recovery

Sandlin (lat) has been playing catch up to 60 feet, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Sandlin landed on the 15-day injured list April 20 due to a right lat strain. He received a PRP injection to help speed up the recovery process, and he has taken the next step in his rehab program by playing catch. Sandlin posted a 2.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, one save and a 10:4 K:BB across eight innings prior to his placement on the IL.