Nick Sandlin Injury: Resumes playing catch

Sandlin (elbow) has begun playing catch, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old righty has had trouble staying healthy in his first season with the Blue Jays, but he's been effective when available, posting a 2.20 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 16:8 K:BB with a save and six holds over 16.1 innings and 19 appearances. Sandlin's latest injury, a bout of elbow inflammation, has sidelined him since July 7, but now that he's resumed a throwing progression he could be ready to rejoin the Toronto bullpen by the end of the month.