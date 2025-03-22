Nick Sandlin News: Awarded bullpen spot

Manager John Schneider said Saturday that Sandlin will be a part of Toronto's Opening Day bullpen, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Sandlin has made five appearances in the Grapefruit League, surrendering two earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out eight batters over five innings. He'll likely settle into a middle relief role to start the year, though his ability to rack up strikeouts keeps the door open for a healthy amount of high-leverage opportunities.