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Nick Sandlin News: Contract selected

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

The Angels selected Sandlin's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

The right-hander joined the Angels as a non-roster invitee in January, and he opened the season at Triple-A after missing most of spring training while completing his rehab from offseason arthroscopic surgery on his elbow. Sandlin posted a 2.20 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 16:8 K:BB across 16.1 regular-season innings with Toronto last season and should fill a low-leverage relief role for the Halos.

Nick Sandlin
Los Angeles Angels
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