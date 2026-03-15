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Nick Sandlin News: Could make spring debut Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Sandlin (elbow) is listed among the Angels' available relievers for Sunday's Cactus League game against the Rockies, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The Angels haven't confirmed that Sandlin will pitch Sunday, but his inclusion on the lineup card nonetheless indicates that he's fully ramped back up after he was eased along during the first few weeks of spring training while he recovered from an offseason arthroscopic procedure on his right elbow. Since he's attending camp as a non-roster invitee, Sandlin likely won't have sufficient time to stake a claim to a spot in the Angels' Opening Day bullpen, but he could put himself in the mix for an early call-up if he pitches effectively at Triple-A Salt Lake to begin the season.

Nick Sandlin
Los Angeles Angels
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