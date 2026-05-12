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Nick Sandlin News: Goes to Tigers on MiLB deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

The Tigers signed Sandlin to a minor-league contract Tuesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Sandlin become a free agent last week after struggling in 8.2 innings of relief for the Angels with an 11.42 ERA and 1.62 WHIP. The right-hander entered this season with a career 3.19 ERA and 27.3 percent strikeout rate, so he's a sensible addition in hopes that he can right the ship. Sandlin is likely headed to Triple-A Toledo.

Nick Sandlin
Detroit Tigers
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