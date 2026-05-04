Nick Sandlin News: Sent down to Triple-A
The Angels optioned Sandlin to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.
Sandlin has appeared in eight games for the Angels since his contract was selected from Triple-A in mid-April, but he has struggled to an 11.42 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 8.2 innings. He'll head back to Salt Lake to work on his command and control, with southpaw Sam Aldegheri being recalled by the Halos in a corresponding move.
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