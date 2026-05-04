Nick Sandlin headshot

Nick Sandlin News: Sent down to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

The Angels optioned Sandlin to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.

Sandlin has appeared in eight games for the Angels since his contract was selected from Triple-A in mid-April, but he has struggled to an 11.42 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 8.2 innings. He'll head back to Salt Lake to work on his command and control, with southpaw Sam Aldegheri being recalled by the Halos in a corresponding move.

Nick Sandlin
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Sandlin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Sandlin See More
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
214 days ago
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League
MLB
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
333 days ago
Closer Encounters: 2025 First Impressions
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2025 First Impressions
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
April 15, 2025
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL East
MLB
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the AL East
Author Image
Brad Johnson
March 20, 2025
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
March 11, 2025