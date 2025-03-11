Nick Senzel News: Inks deal with Mexican League team
The Tecolotes De Los Dos Laredos of the Mexican League signed Senzel on Tuesday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.
Senzel slashed only .195/.283/.331 over 74 games last season between the Nationals and White Sox and has just a .232/.299/.363 career batting line across parts of six major-league seasons. The former top prospect is still just 29 but hasn't shown the ability to be both healthy and productive in the big leagues for an extended stretch.
Nick Senzel
Free Agent
