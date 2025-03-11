Nick Senzel News: Inks deal with Mexican League team

The Tecolotes De Los Dos Laredos of the Mexican League signed Senzel on Tuesday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Senzel slashed only .195/.283/.331 over 74 games last season between the Nationals and White Sox and has just a .232/.299/.363 career batting line across parts of six major-league seasons. The former top prospect is still just 29 but hasn't shown the ability to be both healthy and productive in the big leagues for an extended stretch.