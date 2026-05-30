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Nick Sogard Injury: Enters as pinch runner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 30, 2026 at 7:24am

Sogard (side) entered Friday's game as a pinch runner in the eighth inning and finished the game at first base in a 4-3 loss to Cleveland.

The switch-hitting Sogard has been dealing with an issue on his right side which bothers him when hitting left-handed. He seemed fine going from first to third on a single but never got the chance to test the injury during a plate appearance. The Red Sox are scheduled to face Guardians' left-hander Parker Messick on Saturday, which would be an opportunity for Sogard to swing from the right side of the plate.

Nick Sogard
Boston Red Sox
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