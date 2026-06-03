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Nick Sogard Injury: Lands on IL with oblique strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 3, 2026 at 11:02am

The Red Sox placed Sogard on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right oblique strain, Chris Henrique of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

It's unclear how long the injury has been bothering Sogard, but he hasn't played since Saturday. Anthony Seigler is grabbing Sogard's spot on Boston's active roster, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa could see steadier playing time while Sogard is out.

Nick Sogard
Boston Red Sox
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