Nick Sogard Injury: Lands on IL with side soreness
The Red Sox placed Sogard on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with right side soreness, Chris Henrique of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
It's unclear how long the injury has been bothering Sogard, but he hasn't played since Saturday. Anthony Seigler is grabbing Sogard's spot on Boston's active roster, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa could see steadier playing time while Sogard is out.
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