Nick Sogard Injury: Managing side isssue

Interim manager Chad Tracy said Friday that Sogard is dealing with a nagging right side injury, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Tracy added that Sogard's side bothers him more while hitting left-handed, so the Red Sox will keep him on the bench during Friday's matchup against right-hander Slade Cecconi. Caleb Durbin will draw the start at the hot corner in Sogard's stead, and the 28-year-old switch-hitter can be considered day-to-day for now.