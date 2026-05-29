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Nick Sogard Injury: Managing side isssue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Interim manager Chad Tracy said Friday that Sogard is dealing with a nagging right side injury, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Tracy added that Sogard's side bothers him more while hitting left-handed, so the Red Sox will keep him on the bench during Friday's matchup against right-hander Slade Cecconi. Caleb Durbin will draw the start at the hot corner in Sogard's stead, and the 28-year-old switch-hitter can be considered day-to-day for now.

Nick Sogard
Boston Red Sox
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