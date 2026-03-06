Nick Sogard Injury: Scratched due to illnes
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Sogard was scratched from Friday's Grapefruit League lineup against the Tigers due to illness, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
He should be ready to go in a day or two. Sogard is fighting to win a reserve role with the Red Sox.
