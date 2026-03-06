Nick Sogard headshot

Nick Sogard Injury: Scratched due to illnes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Sogard was scratched from Friday's Grapefruit League lineup against the Tigers due to illness, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

He should be ready to go in a day or two. Sogard is fighting to win a reserve role with the Red Sox.

Nick Sogard
Boston Red Sox
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Sogard See More
