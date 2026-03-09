Nick Sogard News: Back in action
Sogard (illness) is starting at first base and batting seventh Monday against the Phillies, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
He was scratched Friday with the illness but it was a minor issue. Sogard is competing for a bench spot on the Red Sox.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Sogard See More
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer170 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target170 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target177 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends181 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target184 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Sogard See More