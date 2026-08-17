Nick Sogard News: Cracks two doubles Monday
Sogard went 2-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored during the Red Sox's 11-1 win over the Diamondbacks on Monday.
Sogard helped the Red Sox jump out to an early lead with an RBI double in the second inning before coming home to score in the fourth on a double from Ceddanne Rafaela. It's the second time this season that Sogard has cracked two doubles in a game, and he's settled into an everyday role at second base with trade deadline acquisition Curtis Mead (wrist) on the injured list. Sogard is slashing .248/.355/.333 with six RBI and eight extra-base hits across 126 plate appearances this season.
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