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Nick Sogard News: Dispatched to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2026 at 12:19pm

The Red Sox optioned Sogard to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

The 28-year-old Sogard was competing for a super-utility role for Boston but hit just .081 across 43 plate appearances this spring. Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Andruw Monasterio appear to have the upper hand on that gig for Boston.

Nick Sogard
Boston Red Sox
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