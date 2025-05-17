Fantasy Baseball
Nick Sogard News: Logs two hits in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 17, 2025 at 7:32am

Sogard started at first base and went 2-for-3 in Friday's 4-2 loss to Atlanta.

Sogard made his fifth start in the last six games and is 6-for-21 since his call-up from Triple-A Worcester. He appears to be the primary option at first base since Triston Casas suffered a season-ending knee injury, but recent news that Kristian Campbell is taking reps at first base, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, Sogard could see his window of playing time close in the near future.

