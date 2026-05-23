Nick Sogard News: Makes fifth consecutive start
Sogard started at shortstop and went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's 8-6 loss to Minnesota.
Sogard made a fifth straight start and has hit safely in all five, going 6-for-17 with three walks, two RBI and a run scored. He's finding opportunities in the infield -- whether due to an injury or underperformance -- at shortstop, second base and third base. The Red Sox plan to transition Marcelo Mayer to shortstop in light of Corey Seager undergoing surgery to repair a sports hernia, which leaves Sogard as part of a rotation at second and third.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Sogard See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer245 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target245 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target252 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Sogard See More