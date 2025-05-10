Nick Sogard News: Recalled, batting seventh

Sogard was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Saturday.

Romy Gonzalez (back) landed on the injured list Saturday, creating an opening at first base for the Red Sox. Sogard is seemingly the choice against lefties, as he's in the lineup and hitting seventh facing Cole Ragans. Sogard earned 86 plate appearances with the Red Sox in 2024 and hit .273/.326/.325 with eight RBI and 13 runs scored.