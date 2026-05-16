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Nick Sogard News: Recalled from Worcester

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

The Red Sox recalled Sogard from Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Sogard will come up from Triple-A to replenish Boston's infield depth following Trevor Story's (groin) move to the injured list. Sogard has spent the entire 2026 campaign in the minors up to this point, slashing .269/.417/.454 with five homers, 23 RBI, 27 runs scored and four steals across 168 plate appearances.

Nick Sogard
Boston Red Sox
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