Nick Sogard News: Recalled from Worcester

The Red Sox recalled Sogard from Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Sogard will come up from Triple-A to replenish Boston's infield depth following Trevor Story's (groin) move to the injured list. Sogard has spent the entire 2026 campaign in the minors up to this point, slashing .269/.417/.454 with five homers, 23 RBI, 27 runs scored and four steals across 168 plate appearances.