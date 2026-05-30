Nick Sogard News: Returns to lineup Saturday
Sogard (side) is starting at shortstop and batting fifth for the Red Sox on Saturday versus Cleveland, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
Sogard has been dealing with a side injury and didn't start Friday. However, he entered as a pinch runner in the eighth inning and finished the game at first base, suggesting that the side issue isn't severe. Indeed, Sogard is back in the lineup Saturday, and he seems to have seized a regular role at second base while Marcelo Mayer has shifted to shortstop in the wake of Trevor Story's absence due to a sport hernia.
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