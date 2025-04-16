Nick Sogard News: Slated for promotion

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday on the WEEI Sports Radio Network that Sogard will take the roster spot vacated by Alex Bregman (personal), Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Bregman is going on paternity leave, which means he will be unavailable for as many as three games. Sogard will give Cora another infield option while Bregman is away, but it could be Romy Gonzalez who is the primary fill-in at third base the next few days.