Nick Sogard News: Starts at second base

Sogard went 1-for-4 with a triple and a run scored in Sunday's 6-5 loss to Minnesota.

Sogard ignited a late rally in the bottom of the ninth inning with a leadoff triple and scored Boston's fifth run but the comeback attempt stalled there. He made a seventh consecutive start with this one coming at second base. Marcelo Mayer, who has been the team's primary starter at the keystone, was moved to shortstop, which will be his primary home while Trevor Story (abdomen) is out after undergoing surgery. Sogard has been a spark since being called up and is slashing .304/.429/.435 over seven contests and should continue to get opportunities.