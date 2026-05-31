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Nick Sogard News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 31, 2026 at 8:24am

Sogard is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

After taking a seat for Friday's series opener in Cleveland while managing a nagging right side injury, Sogard returned to the lineup at second base for Saturday's 9-1 win and went hitless in two at-bats. The Red Sox will give Sogard another day off Sunday to further manage the side injury, which will enable both Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Caleb Durbin to stick in starting roles in the infield.

Nick Sogard
Boston Red Sox
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