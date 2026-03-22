Nick Solak News: Cut from Friars camp
The Padres reassigned Solak to minor-league camp Saturday.
Solak is expected to open the season at Triple-A El Paso after failing to win a utility role on the Padres' Opening Day roster. The 31-year-old saw his first big-league action since 2022 last season with the Pirates, appearing in four games and going 1-for-11 at the plate.
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