Nick Solak headshot

Nick Solak News: Cut from Friars camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

The Padres reassigned Solak to minor-league camp Saturday.

Solak is expected to open the season at Triple-A El Paso after failing to win a utility role on the Padres' Opening Day roster. The 31-year-old saw his first big-league action since 2022 last season with the Pirates, appearing in four games and going 1-for-11 at the plate.

Nick Solak
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Solak See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Solak See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
295 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
302 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
306 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
308 days ago