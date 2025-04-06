Nick Yorke Injury: Shelved at Triple-A

Triple-A Indianapolis placed Yorke on its 7-day injured list Friday due to right shoulder soreness, Dan Zagrilli of 93.7 The Fan Pittsburgh reports.

According to Pirates general manager Ben Cherington, the sore shoulder has been an issue for Yorke since late in spring training, and the organization wasn't keen on having him continuing playing while he was compromised. The shoulder issue had yet to cause a decline in his production early on in the season at Indianapolis, as Yorke went 5-for-15 with three doubles, two walks, two runs and one RBI through four games. Cherington anticipates Yorke being in line for a brief stay on the shelf.