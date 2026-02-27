Nick Yorke headshot

Nick Yorke News: Adds muscle, tweaks swing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Yorke added significant muscle over the offseason and also tweaked his swing in order to create more loft, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Yorke worked out for three-and-a-half hours per day on a near-daily basis over the offseason to remake his body and add strength. It's already shown up in his spring training results, too, as he's gone 4-for-11 at the plate in the early going and during Tuesday's game versus the Red Sox hit two balls in excess of 110 mph. Yorke is competing for a utility role with the Pirates.

Nick Yorke
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Yorke See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Yorke See More
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
106 days ago
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
MLB
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
134 days ago
Top Prospects to Monitor Heading into the Offseason
MLB
Top Prospects to Monitor Heading into the Offseason
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
156 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
160 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
164 days ago