Nick Yorke News: Another three-hit game

Yorke went 3-for-4 with a double and a walk Saturday against the Cubs.

Yorke has started four of the last five games at third base with Nick Gonzales rotating around the infield. Yorke has taken advantage, going 8-for-18 in that span, highlighted by two doubles and a pair of three-hit performances. He looks to be the top option at third base for the time being in Pittsburgh, with Jared Triolo (knee) sidelined.