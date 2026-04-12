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Nick Yorke News: Another three-hit game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Yorke went 3-for-4 with a double and a walk Saturday against the Cubs.

Yorke has started four of the last five games at third base with Nick Gonzales rotating around the infield. Yorke has taken advantage, going 8-for-18 in that span, highlighted by two doubles and a pair of three-hit performances. He looks to be the top option at third base for the time being in Pittsburgh, with Jared Triolo (knee) sidelined.

Nick Yorke
Pittsburgh Pirates
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