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Nick Yorke News: Back in big leagues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2026 at 4:39pm

The Pirates recalled Yorke from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.

Yorke was sent down to Triple-A on Saturday, but he'll now return to Pittsburgh to make up for the loss of Jake Mangum (hamstring) to the injured list. Yorke has slashed .221/.308/.309 across 78 plate appearances in the majors this season and has experience at nearly every position.

Nick Yorke
Pittsburgh Pirates
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