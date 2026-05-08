Nick Yorke News: Back in big leagues
The Pirates recalled Yorke from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.
Yorke was sent down to Triple-A on Saturday, but he'll now return to Pittsburgh to make up for the loss of Jake Mangum (hamstring) to the injured list. Yorke has slashed .221/.308/.309 across 78 plate appearances in the majors this season and has experience at nearly every position.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Yorke See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets8 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest Max Exit Velocity Increases9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target13 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target20 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week26 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Yorke See More