Nick Yorke News: Doesn't crack Opening Day roster

Yorke was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Yorke looked to have a good chance to crack the Opening Day roster, particularly with Spencer Horwitz (wrist) sidelined. However, he collected only seven hits -- two of which went for extra bases -- across 34 at-bats in Grapefruit League action and will begin the season in the minors. Yorke should be in consideration for a promotion in the case of an injury or poor performance to a regular in Pittsburgh's lineup, so there's still a chance he can make an impact this season.