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Nick Yorke News: Drawing second straight start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Yorke will start at third base and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Tigers.

Yorke will be awarded a second straight start at the hot corner after he shined in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Red Sox upon being called from Triple-A Indianapolis earlier in the day. While batting out of the No. 7 spot, Yorke went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and three RBI. Yorke will likely handle a utility role while he's up with the Pirates and should get most of his playing time against left-handed pitching.

Nick Yorke
Pittsburgh Pirates
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