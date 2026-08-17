Nick Yorke News: Drawing second straight start
Yorke will start at third base and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Tigers.
Yorke will be awarded a second straight start at the hot corner after he shined in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Red Sox upon being called from Triple-A Indianapolis earlier in the day. While batting out of the No. 7 spot, Yorke went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and three RBI. Yorke will likely handle a utility role while he's up with the Pirates and should get most of his playing time against left-handed pitching.
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