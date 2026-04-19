Nick Yorke headshot

Nick Yorke News: First home run of 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 9:44pm

Yorke went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Rays.

Yorke's playing has fluctuated quite a bit early this season, though he did start for the fourth time in Pittsburgh's last five games Sunday. He made his lone hit of the contest count, slugging his first home run of the campaign in the eighth inning. After a hot start to the year, Yorke has just three hits across his last 28 at-bats.

Nick Yorke
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Yorke See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Yorke See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Wire Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
22 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
45 days ago