Nick Yorke News: First home run of 2026

Yorke went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Rays.

Yorke's playing has fluctuated quite a bit early this season, though he did start for the fourth time in Pittsburgh's last five games Sunday. He made his lone hit of the contest count, slugging his first home run of the campaign in the eighth inning. After a hot start to the year, Yorke has just three hits across his last 28 at-bats.