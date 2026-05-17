Nick Yorke News: Headed back to Triple-A
Yorke was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis after Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Phillies, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Yorke will head back to Triple-A after going 0-for-8 with two strikeouts while appearing in four contests following his call-up from Indianapolis on May 8. A corresponding move is expected to be announced ahead of the Pirates' series opener in St. Louis on Tuesday.
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