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Nick Yorke News: Headed back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Yorke was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis after Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Phillies, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Yorke will head back to Triple-A after going 0-for-8 with two strikeouts while appearing in four contests following his call-up from Indianapolis on May 8. A corresponding move is expected to be announced ahead of the Pirates' series opener in St. Louis on Tuesday.

Nick Yorke
Pittsburgh Pirates
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