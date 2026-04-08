Nick Yorke News: On base four times Wednesday

Yorke went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the Padres.

Getting the start at third base before shifting across the diamond to first in the eighth inning, Yorke accounted for half of the Pirates' hits on the afternoon, including a leadoff single in the seventh that left his bat at 109.8 mph. The 24-year-old worked hard this offseason to improve the quality of his contact, both by getting physically stronger and by tweaking his swing mechanics, and so far it seems to be paying off. Yorke has begun 2026 by batting .381 (8-for-21) with two doubles, three runs, two RBI and more walks (five) than strikeouts (four). He's currently splitting starts at the hot corner with Nick Gonzales while Jared Triolo (knee) is on the shelf, but Yorke could push for a bigger share of the playing time if he keeps scalding the ball.